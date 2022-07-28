DA announces cancer battle

ELLSWORTH — District Attorney Matt Foster, who is seeking a third term in office, announced Tuesday that he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Foster, 53, said that he felt it necessary to disclose his condition since he is a public figure.

“I have been recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and I am currently undergoing treatment,” Foster said in a prepared statement. “Fortunately, the 10-year average survival rate for my condition is greater than 98 percent. I continue to work diligently and enthusiastically as your district attorney.”

“Over the past several months, I have dedicated myself to ensuring that my medical appointments are scheduled in a manner necessary to ensure that my office continues to achieve the goals of holding offenders accountable, providing rehabilitation opportunities when reasonable, collecting restitution for victims of crime while making sure that their voices are heard in the court system and increasing efficiencies by the use of technology,” Foster said. “We’ve made great progress in moving these goals forward, and there is plenty more work that I am excited about doing.”

“I know that there are many people in the same position as I am, and I want to extend my compassion and support to all of those who are fighting cancer,” the prosecutor continued. “Like me, I hope that each of you will find effective treatments and recover your health quickly. I’m looking forward to seeing you all on the campaign trail over the next several months.”

If elected in November, this would be the Republican’s third four-year term. Foster replaced Democrat prosecutor Carletta Bassano, who chose not to seek reelection in 2014.

Foster and his wife, Melissa, have a 10-year-old daughter.