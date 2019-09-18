Cystic fibrosis walk Saturday

BAR HARBOR — The annual Great Strides Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis is set for Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. at the Conners Emerson School.

The event raises funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Organizers of the walk, known as “ambassadors,” include Mount Desert Island High School graduate and former cheerleading coach Katie Leighton. Another ambassador is Sloane Sanborn, a first grader who lives in Lyman and has family on MDI. Sanborn’s team is the “Sloaney Walkers.”

Visit cff.org.