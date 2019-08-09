Curless joins Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

BAR HARBOR —Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Abigail Kennedy Curless has joined the Mount Desert Island team.

“Abigail is a welcomed addition to our team in MDI and surrounding areas,” said Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

“She has enjoyed great success in selling homes in the greater Hancock County region. We are excited to have additional resources joining our already strong market presence on MDI, Blue Hill and surrounding areas.”

Curless provides her clients with excellent negotiation skills and a strong understanding of the local market. In addition, she prides herself on her “concierge” approach to assisting buyers with their relocation to the area, ensuring a seamless transition into the community.

Originally from Portland, Ore. where she attended the Catlin Gabel School, Curless’ family have been summer residents since the 1970s.

She received her bachelor’s degree in fine art and environmental education from Prescott College. After her parents moved here permanently in 2000, she and her husband quickly followed suit to raise their two, now grown, children.

She has been an active volunteer in the MDI community where she also helped to create, as well as serve on local non-profit boards, including Acadia Fire FC, one of Maine’s premier soccer clubs. When not working with clients, Abigail can be found exploring Acadia National Park on foot, bike, boat or skis or in her home art studio.

Curless can be reached directly at 801-1199 or acurless@legacysir.com.