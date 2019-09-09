Cub Scouts islandwide

MOUNT DESERT — An open house for those interested in signing up for Cub Scouts will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Somesville Fire Station. Children in kindergarten to fifth grade are invited to come with their families to learn more about being a Cub Scout.

Last year, Cub Scouts was initiated in Tremont for children in that town and Southwest Harbor. It was a successful year with more 20 kids signing up and dens for each age group.

This year any interested children in the Mount Desert Island area, including Trenton and the outer islands, are encouraged to sign up. Cub Scouts is now open to both boys and girls and dens typically meet once per week.

Leaders say Cub Scouting now has a focus on being a family activity, with more parental involvement in meetings, trips and projects.

With an established organization, recruitment is beginning earlier this year and will include the open house, fliers being sent to schools and visits to classrooms to talk to students about the program. There is also a plan for more outdoor activities, including the first big trip to Camp Roosevelt in Eddington for the Spooktacular in October.

Contact Cub Master Clay Gilley at 460-7722 or vicarclay@gmail.com.