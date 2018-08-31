Cub Scout round-up set

TREMONT — Boys and girls interested in participating in the Cub Scouts have a chance to learn more at an upcoming public event.

A Cub Scout “round-up” is set for Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the gym of the Tremont Consolidated School.

Registration is open to all children on Mount Desert Island who are in kindergarten to fourth grade. Fifth graders are welcome as well, but may be moved to Boy Scouts next February.

“The kids find it fun,” said Cubmaster Clay Gilley. “We’re trying to build youth programs up in our community.”

Gilley has been involved in scouting in Maine since 1999. Many of the participants in Troop 98 from MDI are graduating from the program.

Cub Scouts have not been active in the area for about five years, according to Gilley. In order to have a Boy Scout troop, there needs to be a Cub Scout program to feed into it.

This is the first time kindergarteners and girls are being invited to participate in the program. Younger groups need parental participation to be successful, according to Gilley.

“The scouting program is one the few where the whole family can participate,” said Gilley. “It’s also values-based, teaching kids to be involved in their community.”

Scholarships are available for kids unable to afford the registration fee.