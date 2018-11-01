Cruise ship tender ban approved

TREMONT — A ban on cruise ship tender activity in the town was approved at a special town meeting Monday. Fewer than a dozen residents voted.

Voters were asked to amend the town’s zoning ordinance to prohibit embarking and disembarking of cruise ship passengers from tenders in the town. The vote was unanimous in support of the ordinance amendment.

There is no quorum requirement for a special town meeting vote, Town Manager Chris Saunders said.

Presented to selectmen earlier this year by the planning board, the ordinance amendment is modeled after a similar ordinance adopted at Southwest Harbor’s annual town meeting in May of this year.

Town officials wanted to add the wording to the harbor management ordinance, but were advised not to because it deals with zoning. Instead of policing cruise ships in the harbor, the town opted to restrict on-land activity.

The vote came a week before the second 180-day moratorium on cruise ships in the town expired. Voters approved a moratorium on cruise ships in Tremont last November. It expired in February and selectmen extended it for another 180 days.

Mount Desert also has a similar ban on cruise ship activity. Bar Harbor is the one Mount Desert Island town that welcomes cruise ship visitation.