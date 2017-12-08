Cruise ship next steps

TREMONT — Voters at the polls last month approved 356-87 a 180-day moratorium on cruise ship activities. Town Manager Dana Reed urged selectmen to consider how they wish to proceed in developing an ordinance regarding the activity.

Reed said two options appear to be the most viable: sending the job along to the Planning Board or forming a committee tasked with developing a draft ordinance.

Chairman Kevin Buck said he would like the Zoning Ordinance Advisory Committee to be reactivated and consider the issue.

Selectman Howard Goodwin suggested that the Harbor Committee work on an ordinance.

The Harbor Committee has no input into zoning ordinances, Reed said. But, he added, members of the Planning Board and Harbor Committee could be recruited to serve on a new committee.

Selectman Chris Eaton noted that selectmen can extend the moratorium for another 180 days as long as some progress is being made in writing an ordinance.

In the end, Goodwin’s motion to have the Planning Board look at developing a cruise ship ordinance carried 4-0.

The moratorium applies to any new cruise ship activity “including, but not limited to, the loading or off-loading of 50 or more passengers from vessels in the town.”