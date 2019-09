MOUNT DESERT — A project to bring 28 crosswalks in town up to current safety and accessibility standards is set to start Monday, Sept. 9.

“The contractor will be moving from one crosswalk to another … possibly returning to different ones a number of times until all are completed,” said Public Works Director Tony Smith.

Voters at town meeting in May authorized the town to pay R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction $383,920, for the work, which is to be completed by mid- November.