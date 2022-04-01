Criterion Theatre installs new solar panels 

BAR HARBOR — The 1932 Criterion Theatre recently finished a long-awaited solar panel installation on the roof of its Cottage Street building.

After a month of lost work due to winter weather conditions, the panels were installed by New England-based ReVision Energy at the beginning of February.

Complete with 55 panels, this solar array will provide the theater, as well as the two connected businesses in the building, with 100 percent of their electricity.

The business has been looking forward to going fully solar for a while and was able to accomplish this goal through the generosity of several donors who are passionate about clean energy.

“It feels great that it’s finally done,” said Criterion Managing Director Taylor Valarik.