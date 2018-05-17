Criterion leaders named

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre has a new executive director. Amy Roeder, who most recently headed the education department at the Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor, began work here this week.

Current director Tamara Crowley, whose interim director appointment a year ago was planned to last only six months, has agreed to work a few more weeks to assist with the transition.

“Tamara and the staff have done amazing work and established some great partnerships within our community,” board President Richard Cleary said.

Roeder began her relationship with the Bar Harbor community in 2005 when she first performed with Improv Acadia.

“It is important to me to carry on the important legacy of The Criterion while continuing to provide vibrant, engaging programming to the community it serves,” Roeder said.

She has taught at The Second City in Chicago and at the University of Maine, and is certified by the National Michael Chekov Association. She received her master’s degree from the University of Georgia and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Evansville. Both degrees were in theater.

Mark Tipton also is joining the Criterion organization as its new development director. He recently served as the executive director of the Portland Conservatory of Music. A master musician, Tipton has had an active freelance career as a trumpeter and composer and taught at Bowdoin College, Colby College, the University of Maine at Orono and the Ellsworth Community Music Institute. He’s served the past two years as board president of Machias Bay Chamber Concerts.

Cleary said, “The board of The Criterion Theatre, since the theater’s reopening in 2015, has been working hard to bring quality arts and entertainment to MDI. Amy and Mark, with their incredible backgrounds, experiences and talents, position the Criterion well to further grow that mission. We are planning a number of events in the coming weeks to introduce them to our communities, so stay tuned.”