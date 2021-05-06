Cranberry voters OK road, reject restroom

CRANBERRY ISLES — Voters at the annual Town Meeting on Saturday authorized spending up to $115,000 for reconstruction of Co-Op Road on Little Cranberry Island (Islesford) but turned down a proposal to spend up to $50,000 to build a public restroom on Little Cranberry.

Voters approved a municipal budget for next fiscal year of just under $2.47 million, including $814,000 for education.

Selectman Cory Alley was reelected for a three-year term and Cari Alley was reelected for a three-year term on the school committee.

The restroom proposal failed on a vote of 11-16.

The warrant article stated that the restroom would be built adjacent to the town parking lot and would utilize the existing septic system that is owned by the town and shared with the Islesford Dock Restaurant. Water for the restroom would be from the Cranberry Isles Fisherman’s Co-Op well under an agreement to locate the restroom on Co-Op property.

Some of those who voted against that proposal said there is already a restroom for public use on the Islesford dock. Some also expressed concern that the existing septic system for that restroom might be unable to accommodate a second public facility.