Craft fair roundup

MDI Hospital Auxiliary Fair

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Hospital Auxiliary Annual Fair will be held at the Atlantic Oceanside Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will include raffle items, jewelry, baked goods, Christmas and Holiday items and two $50 door prizes.

ArtWaves will host a Make & Take activity for kids. All proceeds benefit equipment needs for MDI Hospital and Health Centers.

Contact Carly McFarland at 801-5046.

Harbor House holiday craft fair

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Harbor House Community Center will host a holiday craft fair Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit harborhousemdi.org.

Harvest festival

MOUNT DESERT — Two days of crafts, music, family-friendly seasonal activities and food highlight The Community School of Mount Desert Island’s sixth annual Harvest Festival, set for Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24 at the school’s Somesville campus.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, guests can enjoy a gift market, kids’ crafts, farmers’ market, wreath making, crepes and soup luncheon, patisserie and live music.

Participating local artisans include Kreg McCune, Autumn Soares, Elyana Smith, Rusted Pulchritude, Karen Ressel, Becky Richardson, Leslie Jones, Vivian Rae and Gillian Mowery.

The farmers’ market will include local produce and provisions for the holidays from College of the Atlantic Beech Hill Farm, Old Dog Baking Co., Colvard & Company, Peggy Rockefeller Farms, Coffee Matter/Acadia Coffee Company and the Community School Pantry.

A handmade silent auction and cake-pie-quiche auction will run throughout the day.

Funds raised at the Harvest Festival go toward The Community School scholarship fund. The school is located at 585 Sound Drive.

Contact Jasmine Smith at info@thecommunityschool.me or 276-8137.

Congregational Church hosts fair

BAR HARBOR — The Christmas Fair for the Bar Harbor Congregational Church will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will feature crafts, art, baked goods, raffle items and an Attic Treasures secondhand sale. A free lunch includes soup, sandwiches, chowder, chili and pie. Donations are welcome. Contact 288-5461.

Christmas fair planned

BAR HARBOR — Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove will hold a Christmas Fair and Luncheon, Saturday, Dec. 7 featuring fresh wreaths, baked goods and a soup luncheon.