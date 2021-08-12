COVID-19 temporarily closes Jordan Pond House 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The popular Jordan Pond House restaurant was abruptly closed Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Alicia Cordova, a spokeswoman for Ortega National Parks, the parent company of Dawnland, LLC, which operated the restaurant, said it was closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

“CDC protocols are being followed and employees are being tested for the COVID-19 virus,” she said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to work with the Health Department and will follow CDC guidelines and plan on opening the restaurant as soon as possible. The safety of our guests and employees will remain our top priority.”

Asked what time the restaurant closed and how many patrons were there at the time, Cordova said she was unable to answer any questions about the situation at this time.

Dawnland LLC also operates the gift shop at Jordan Pond House, as well as small shops at the Cadillac Mountain summit and Thunder Hole under a concessions contract with the National Park Service.