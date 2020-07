BAR HARBOR — The Town of Bar Harbor will host a second public forum via Zoom webinar to discuss the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m.

Representatives of the town, the police department, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Mount Desert Island Hospital, the Bar Harbor Hannaford, Acadia National Park and Healthy Acadia are expected to share updates and answer questions.

