COVID-19 cases impact local restaurants

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor’s hospitality industry made it through a whirlwind summer without recording a positive COVID-19 case among its hundreds of employees. That streak ended this week when a handful of positive tests caused at least seven businesses to pause operations.

Chamber of Commerce director Alf Anderson said that local businesses remain committed to protecting the health and safety of Bar Harbor residents and visitors. He commended the businesses for taking a proactive stance against the spread of the virus. “Several restaurants have temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution and concern due to situations where a staff member may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19,” said Anderson.

Cases in Hancock County, as well as across the state of Maine, have been rising at record levels during the past week. On Nov. 5, Gov. Mills signed an executive order strengthening the state’s mask mandate in public settings regardless of the ability to remain physically distant. So far, Hancock County has a total of 109 cases, after three of the seven new cases reported Nov. 8 were found among the positive tests received by Bar Harbor restaurant employees.

In a statement from Mount Desert Island Hospital, officials outline the number of positive cases to date: “Since the beginning of November, our total cases have risen to 23, an increase of 11 in a much shorter period.” According to the information released by Communications Manager Oka Hutchins, “only a few of these are attributed to Bar Harbor restaurants, but we caution that new results are pending at this time.”

Blaze restaurant in Bar Harbor closed for a few days after two employees tested positive for the virus. In a statement posted to social media, restaurant owners said that the employees who tested positive had not been in the establishment for eight and nine days respectively, and that neither had symptoms within 48 hours of working at the restaurant.

Side Street Cafe has also temporarily closed after a team member was exposed to someone with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. That employee is being tested and the restaurant will be closed while awaiting the confirmation of negative results.

According to a sign posted on its door, Choco-Latte Cafe on Main Street has also closed because “employees have been in contact with one or more of the folks who have tested positive.” The announcement noted that many of Bar Harbor’s restaurant employees typically live and work together. Choco-Latte’s owner, Michael Boland, also decided to close his restaurant Havana because of similar circumstances. Both restaurants will be closed for two weeks.

Pat’s Pizza, Atlantic Brewing Company (Midtown location), The Dog and Pony Tavern and Leary’s Landing have also temporarily closed after learning that employees may have come into contact with diagnosed positives.

During the Nov. 9 Maine CDC briefing, when questioned about the risk of transmission at restaurants, Director Nirav Shah explained that community spread was occurring in all of Maine’s counties and that the changes to the mask mandate were intended to reduce spread. “We’ve suggested that guests wear a mask when sitting down while not eating,” Shah said.

This week Maine registered the highest number of positive cases since the pandemic began: 204. In a two-week period, Maine’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 0.66 percent to 2.14 percent.

“And thus, in one incubation period of COVID-19, the positivity rate in Maine has nearly tripled,” Shah said.