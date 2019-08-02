Couple honor each other with gift to YWCA

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA Mount Desert Island recently received an unrestricted $10,000 grant from Bar Harbor residents Arthur Greif and Donna Karlson.

Karlson and Greif said in a statement the gift is a way they can honor each other’s careers.

“Now that we are at a place in our lives to give back to our community, the YWCA MDI came right to mind,” Karlson said. “This grant to the YWCA MDI was my own way of honoring my husband, Art’s, career.

“He has used his training and experience as a trial attorney to help many, many people who have suffered discrimination because of the color of their skin, their gender, their disabilities or their religious faith,” she continued. “This grant is also my way of honoring the YWCA’s programs to eliminate racism, empower and support women, and promote social justice.”

For his part, Greif wrote, “This grant is my thanks to my wife, Donna’s, career as a clinical social worker. Donna has been a strong advocate for the most vulnerable people in our society. The YWCA MDI shares that vision through its many programs, such as providing safe and supportive housing for women and girls in our community.”

They wrote that they have both “always been dedicated to the fight for social justice and civil rights. We want to invest in the YWCA because its programs embody those principles.”

Visit ywcamdi.org.