County may help animal control officer shortage 

BAR HARBOR — The role of animal control officer is proving to be a difficult one to fill for some local towns, so Hancock County Administrator Scott Adkins is in the early stages of looking at the problem and potential solutions.

Adkins explained to the Islander that he was approached to look at the issue by the League of Towns, a municipal collaboration that includes Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Lamoine, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Swan’s Island, Tremont and Trenton.

“It has been a subject for conversation a few times during my six-year tenure here in Hancock County,” Adkins said in an email.

He is sending out a survey to nearby towns to gauge the communities’ needs, level of interest and budget information.

While Adkins thinks the problem may one day be countywide, he is going to start by analyzing the data and researching options for how some towns could work together and potentially negotiate fee-for-service agreements.

“In summary, this would not be something the county would put on the tax roll immediately; however, could see it developing in the future,” Adkins said. Interest has also been voiced for doing the same for code enforcement officer positions.

“My goal would be to take the information and develop options for communities to possibly work together and become self-funded through a collaborative inter-local agreement,” Adkins continued. “Right now, I am simply collecting the information and see what develops.”