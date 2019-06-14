County commissioners support recovery effort

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners have awarded $20,000 in Community Benefit Funds to Healthy Acadia to support the Recovery Resource Fund Project. Through this project, inmates who are participating in the Hancock County Recovery Coach program and are preparing to be released from the Hancock County Jail, or pending induction into Hancock County Drug Court program, will have the potential to receive a mini-grant to remove the barriers they face in trying to reside, work and succeed in recovery in Hancock County.

To receive support through the Recovery Resource Fund, inmates will complete a formal application process to apply for a mini-grant of up to $1,000 to access flexible funds (flex funds) to be paid directly to the vendor (not to the applicant) for specific recovery resources needed, such as housing, transport and clothing. These resources will be arranged before an inmate is released or inducted into Drug Court, thereby increasing the chance of success to maintain recovery, reduce recidivism, improve work readiness, and secure placement in the local workforce and community.

Contact Denise Black at denise@healthyacadia.org or call 667-7171.