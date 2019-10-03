Council vacancy

BAR HARBOR — Town Councilors are set to appoint someone on Oct. 15 to begin serving on council in November, filling a seat left vacant by Judie Noonan when she steps down on Oct. 31.

In a previous discussion in August, Councilor Gary Friedmann had suggested only considering candidates who have served on the council before and who have “no interest in running” for a council seat in a future election. Other councilors expressed agreement at the time.

But at this week’s meeting, Friedmann noted there will be three open seats in the next election. He said he was worried that asking an appointee not to run for future office might not be legal.

Councilor Joe Minutolo agreed, saying if the new appointee does decide to run, “the people are going to decide when it comes to the vote.”

Councilor Stephen Coston added, “I didn’t think it was a formal rule or policy. We were just discussing our preference.”