Council calls for meeting on property reevaluations

BAR HARBOR — Town officials plan to hold a meeting with the town assessor after questions came up about the recent town-wide reevaluation.

Several residents have questioned their assessments and property taxes and those concerns came up at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

“Our taxes have gone up 119 percent as a result of the reevaluation,” said Ash Place resident John O’Brien.

He said he’s lived in his home for 20 years and hasn’t made any material differences to enhance the property, but his property evaluation doubled from what was anticipated. His tax bill went from about $2,300 to a little more than $5,000.

Council member Matthew Hochman said that he had requested that the issue be on the agenda at the next council meeting and the council felt it was important to have the assessor explain to the public how the process works.

“Clearly, we need some good information from the assessor about how this thing happens and the legalities of how it’s all done,” said council member Jill Goldthwait.