Cough promoted at Edward Jones

BAR HARBOR — Erin Cough recently graduated from a trainee position to that of branch office administrator at the Bar Harbor office of the financial services firm Edward Jones. Cough has lived in Bar Harbor for 20 years.

Elise Frank, the firm’s local financial advisor, said Cough was promoted after successfully completing the firm’s in-depth training program.

“I am so pleased to receive this promotion,” Cough said. “It’s terrific to be rewarded for a job well done. Of course, it can be challenging at times, but it’s always educational and I really enjoy my work.”

A branch office administrator is responsible for the daily operation of an Edward Jones office. This includes providing top-notch client service, supporting marketing activities for the office and staying updated on technological advances.