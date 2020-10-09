Cough honored by Village Improvement Association

BAR HARBOR—The DeGregoire Park at the entrance to the Bar Harbor Village District has a new addition this week, honoring one of the people who helped to make the park a reality.

On Sept. 3, the Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association surprised its president, Richard “Dick” Cough, with a plaque in his honor recognizing not only his work on behalf of the VIA, but also his dedication to beautifying the town of Bar Harbor.

The park, which sits at the entrance to town on Route 3 at the corner of West and Eden streets, is one of the first things you see as you approach the downtown. “Since it is essentially the entrance to Bar Harbor, Dick wanted to make sure it was a grand entrance,” said Jeff Dobbs, VIA member and chairman of the Town Council. Dobbs said that Cough was able to secure a 99-year lease from Joe Cough and raise the necessary funds to create the park, which houses a fountain and significant granite stonework – all fitting within the mission of VIA “to improve parks, paths, fountains, signs, gardens and monuments throughout the village.”

The VIA was established in 1881 by Mary Dorr, the mother of Acadia National Park founder George Dorr, according to the organization’s website. The association is responsible for well-known Bar Harbor landmarks such as the Shore Path (1880), Glen Mary Park (1894) and the Village Green (1904).