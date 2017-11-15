Wednesday - Nov 15, 2017
Corson now licensed to sell

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Amanda Corson has earned her license to sell life insurance in Maine.

Corson is a personal insurance account manager at L.S. Robinson Co.’s Main Street office in Southwest Harbor.

“Expanding her insurance knowledge to life insurance will allow Amanda to better serve our agency’s personal insurance customers,” said Scott Carlson, manager of the personal insurance division at Allen Insurance and Financial of which L.S. Robinson Co. is a division.

An employee-owned insurance, employee benefits and financial services company, Allen Insurance and Financial has other offices in Rockland, Camden, Belfast, Waterville and Portland.

