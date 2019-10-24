Corson earns Certified Insurance Counselor status

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Amanda Corson, a personal insurance account executive with LS. Robinson Co. insurance, has earned the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor.

The professional dedication and commitment represented by this achievement sets the standard within the insurance industry. Corson earned the designation through a series of rigorous written exams focusing on all major fields of insurance, agency operations and insurance management.

“Amanda’s emphasis on professional development continues to set a great example for her colleagues and shows her deep commitment to making sure they receive her best possible insurance counseling,” said Michael Pierce, company president.

A Bar Harbor native, Corson is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and the University of Maine. She also holds the ACSR (Accredited Customer Service Representative) and AAI (Accredited Advisor in Insurance) designations.