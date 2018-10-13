Woman with stroller hit by car

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Minor scratches and a bruise on the head is what one mom with a stroller got while crossing Clark Point Road the morning Oct. 2 after she was reportedly hit by a car. Driver Steven Lyman, 68, of Southwest Harbor was issued a traffic citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The stroller and child riding in it were not affected by the collision, police said.

A man was warned for harassment after reportedly banging on the door of a High Road residence at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 4.

How many law enforcement officers does it take to remove an unruly male from a public restroom? According to Police Chief Alan Brown, it takes four, including two Southwest Harbor officers, a marine patrol officer and a sheriff’s deputy. When police received a report of a male locked in the public restroom on Village Green Way yelling, kicking and screaming at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, the first officer to arrive called for back up. When the officers opened the door, they escorted Jonathan Singleton, 26, of Bangor, to Mount Desert Island Hospital. Once he was cleared from the hospital, Singleton was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A wallet that had been missing since mid-August, reported stolen in Bar Harbor, was brought in to the station Friday and returned to its owner.

Matthew McElwee, 29, of Tremont was summonsed Friday on a charge of violating conditions of his release. The violation was possessing alcohol by consumption, police reported.

A deer was struck by a pickup truck around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Seawall Road. Police report the truck suffered a broken headlight.

Following a traffic stop for erratic driving and a partially obscured license plate on Bass Harbor Road Saturday night, James Lindquist, 58, of Tremont was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Mount Desert

A caretaker in Somesville went to check on a property on Oct. 1 and reported that a float had appeared, tied to the private dock. Police had no reports of missing floats and advised the caretaker to leave the float where it is until it’s claimed.

Bar Harbor

School officials reported finding baked goods containing marijuana on school property Oct. 1. Police destroyed the goods.

Ursula Sodano, 72, of Franklin was stopped in traffic on Route 3 in Hulls Cove Oct. 1 when her 2016 Subaru Impreza was reportedly struck from behind by a 2006 Subaru Legacy operated by Ran Guo, 28, of Boston. Both vehicles were towed; no injuries were reported.

Following an unsafe driving complaint Oct. 2, Kimberly Neptune, 40, of Pleasant Point was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs, and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Jamin Keene, no age given, of Bar Harbor was summonsed Oct. 2 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The vehicle he was driving had no front plate, according to reports, and the rear plate did not match the vehicle.

A 2019 Freightliner operated by Okeefe Provost, 50, no town given, reportedly struck a metal awning on a Cottage Street business on Oct. 3, causing minor damage.

A woman called police to report being pushed during an argument the evening of Oct. 3. As a result of the investigation, Max McKeon, 21, of Bar Harbor and Maryland was arrested on a charge of assault, and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Kayla Conley, 23, of Seal Harbor was arrested Oct. 4 on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and violating conditions of her release.

A 2004 Jeep Cherokee driven by Charlotte Evanofski, 28, of Penobscot reportedly struck a deer Oct. 4. The deer was badly injured and needed to be shot, police said.

On Oct. 5, a 2007 Chevy Silverado operated by Jon Cox, no age given, of Bar Harbor was travelling north on Route 3 when it fatally struck a fawn in the road.

Police responded to a call on Friday, and arrested Thomas Alley, 55, of Bar Harbor on a charge of violating a protection order. He was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

A 17-year-old girl was summonsed on an assault charge Friday after allegedly kicking a woman during an argument.

A fight outside a Main Street establishment at closing time early Saturday morning resulted in two arrests. Nicholas Beal, 26, of Fort Pierce, Fla. was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and David Churchill, 34, of Newburgh was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Both were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Saturday evening James Grande, 34, of Charlestown, Mass. was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Police conducted a bail check on Sunday and arrested Jason Locke, 26, of Bar Harbor for unlawful trafficking of cocaine. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Trenton

When a New York man swerved to avoid hitting a deer on Route 3 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, his 2011 Jeep went into the ditch. Walter Bush, 57, of Tonawanda, N.Y. was not injured but the Jeep needed to be towed from the ditch and had minor damage.

Following a harassment complaint Oct. 2, deputies warned a Bangor man not to have any further contact with his sister, who lives in Trenton.

A 2009 Ford F-150 driven by David Motherway, 69, of Nashua, N.H. was reportedly hit in the rear by a 2004 Dodge Ram driven by Tyler Waite, 22, of Columbia on Route 3 the afternoon of Oct. 3. No injuries were reported.

Tremont

Brittany Carter, 31, of Tremont was arrested Friday evening on eight outstanding warrants. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Acadia National Park

Two people were taken to MDI Hospital from the summit of Cadillac Sept. 27 in separate incidents. One was carried out from the summit trail and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The other was taken in a private vehicle.

A vehicle driven by an 86-year-old man struck a concrete barrier at the Seawall Picnic area Sept. 27. Rangers said the driver was trying to avoid a group of people blocking the entrance. No injuries were reported.

The Cadillac Summit road was closed for an hour midday Sept. 27 due to congestion. About 191 vehicles were turned away.

Tour companies Dattco, Globus and Wilson’s Bus Line were issued citations Sept. 27 for accessing the park via the West Street Extension, in violation of their permits. Dattco was issued a second citation Sept. 29.

Tour company Destination America was cited Sept. 28 for reported violation of its permit.

John Wojdak, 66, of Massachusetts was cited Sept. 29 on a charge of unsafe operation after reportedly speeding and failing to stay in the correct lane.

A group of campers at Blackwoods were warned for disorderly conduct at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 30.