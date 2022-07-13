Woman robbed at knifepoint 

ELLSWORTH — Officers arrested Ryan E. Miller, 40, of Tremont, and Jennifer Hunt, 47, of Southwest Harbor, on July 8 after the pair allegedly pepper-sprayed a woman, put a knife to her throat and robbed her.

According to police, a woman who lives on North Street called the department the night of July 7 to let them know another woman had shown up at her house saying she had been robbed. A search that night for the two suspects who were allegedly involved in the robbery did not yield any results. EMS was called to evaluate the woman who had been attacked and it was determined that she did not require a trip to the hospital.

The next morning around 9, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies located Miller and Hunt in Trenton driving along Route 230. The deputies detained the two suspects after a traffic stop. Officers from the Ellsworth Police Department searched the car and reportedly found evidence of the robbery inside the vehicle. After speaking with the suspects, officers were directed to a residence in Trenton where the two had spent the night. It was there that police recovered property stolen from the victim, they said.

Miller and Hunt were charged with robbery, kidnapping, threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault and theft. Miller was also charged with violating the conditions of his release.