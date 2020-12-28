Vehicle crash in Jackson leaves one man dead

JACKSON — Maine State Police responded to a crash in Jackson that left one man dead over the weekend.

On Dec. 26, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Troop D Troopers were dispatched to 372 Moosehead Trail in Jackson for a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries. A white 2005 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling southbound on Route 7 when it went off the roadway striking a culvert and a large tree. The operator, Douglas A. Bryant, 60, of Orrington, died as a result of the crash. The passenger, Troy Bryant, 45, of Belfast, was transported to Waldo County General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It appears intoxicants may be a contributing factor to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.