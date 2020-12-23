Two men face charges in Robbinston shooting incident

ELLSWORTH— On Dec. 19 at 1:48 p.m., Maine State Police from Troop J and detectives from Major Crimes Unit North responded to a shooting that occurred outside of a residence in Robbinston. According to investigators, the shooting occurred during a family fight. During the initial call, Maine State Police were assisted by U.S. Border Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Calais Police Department and the Maine Warden Service.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Styles, 34, of Robbinston, was arrested on Dec. 22 for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Jaycee Styles, 25, of Robbinston, was also arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

Jaycee Styles was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center non-life-threatening injuries, and he is expected to recover. Both have bailed out and anticipate a court date in February of 2021.

According to police, this is still an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.