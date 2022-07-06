Triple homicide suspect held without bail

BAR HARBOR — Officers here, aided by the Maine State Police, arrested a man on Eden Street June 30 who is wanted in a triple homicide in Queens, N.Y., said Bar Harbor Sgt. Leigh Guildford.

Police arrested Travis Blake, 29, of New York, on a fugitive from justice charge.

Blake is accused in the slaying of his estranged girlfriend, Karlene Barnett, 55, her son Dervon Brightly, 36, and her niece Varshanna Malcolm, 22, according to the New York Post. The family was stabbed to death, according to news reports. The bodies were found June 24.

Guildford said the arrest occurred “without incident.” The officer declined to comment on what brought Blake to the area. In his Hancock County Jail booking photo, Blake is wearing a Bar Harbor T-shirt.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency also assisted, Guildford said.

Blake appeared in Hancock County Unified Court Friday, where he declined to waive extradition back to New York.

District Attorney Matt Foster said Blake is being held at the Hancock County Jail pending an extradition hearing scheduled for Aug. 11.

“He is being held without bail pursuant to statute until that date or until we get a Governor’s warrant, whichever occurs first,” Foster said.