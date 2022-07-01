Triple homicide suspect arrested in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Officers here, aided by the Maine State Police, arrested on Eden Street June 30 a man who is wanted in a triple homicide in Queens, N.Y., said Bar Harbor Sgt. Leigh Guildford.

Police arrested Travis Blake, 29, of New York on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Blake is accused in the slaying of his estranged girlfriend, Karlene Barnett, 55, her son Dervon Brightly, 36, and her niece Varshanna Malcolm, 22, according to the New York Post. The family was stabbed to death, according to news reports. The bodies were found June 24.

Guildford said the arrest occurred “without incident.” The officer declined to comment on what brought Blake to the area.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency also assisted, the sergeant said.

Blake is currently being held at the Hancock County Jail.