Southwest Harbor man still in custody on sex charges

ELLSWORTH — A Southwest Harbor man charged with unlawful sexual contact with a girl under age 14 and related charges last March remains in custody on $5,000 cash bail and is scheduled for a court appearance Feb. 1, according to court records.

Ryan O. Crawford, 32, was also charged with sexual misconduct with a child, visual sexual aggression against a child, solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act and unlawful sexual touching, according to court documents. The alleged incidents occurred between April 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Southwest Harbor Police Officer Colt Bernhardt is the investigating officer.

District Attorney Matt Foster said Crawford failed to appear for a Dec. 6 court date and was in court on Dec. 30 on a bench warrant.

“The court had previously reduced his bail back in June to $1,000 cash from $10,000 cash on a motion from defense counsel and over the state’s objection,” Foster said. “Mr. Crawford then fled the state to New Jersey, and he had to be extradited back to Maine.”

The court defaulted the previous $1,000 cash and set Crawford’s new bail at $5,000 cash.

Ellsworth defense attorney William Ashe represents Crawford.