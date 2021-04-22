Thursday - Apr 22, 2021

Southwest Harbor man faces multiple charges

April 22, 2021 by on Cops & Courts, News

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Police are continuing to investigate a case involving a 12-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man following his arrest in March.

Ryan O. Crawford, 31, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested by the Ellsworth Police Department on March 24 and charged with unlawful sexual contact, sexual misconduct with someone under 14 years old, visual sexual aggression towards a child, solicitation of a child and unlawful sexual touching.

According to court documents, the incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor between April 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. Bail for Crawford was set at $10,000 cash. He was able to bond that amount and was released with several conditions, including no possession or consumption of alcohol or illegal drugs, no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Sarah Hinckley

Sarah Hinckley covers the towns of Southwest Harbor, Tremont and neighboring islands. Send story ideas and information to [email protected]

