Six arrested in suspected drug ring

ELLSWORTH – Six people, including four from Hancock County, have been charged with felony drug trafficking offenses following a months-long investigation into a suspected Detroit, Mich.-based drug ring with Maine ties. Police also seized a pound of fentanyl, smaller quantities of methamphetamine and crack cocaine, $19,000 and a loaded AK-47 rifle.

“The group is believed to be responsible for the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout Hancock and Penobscot counties,” according to a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) statement.

Leading the investigation were agents with MDEA’s Down East Task Force, based in Ellsworth, and MDEA’s North Central Task Force in Bangor.

In March of this year, MDEA agents in Ellsworth opened an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Ellsworth area. The investigation, which included the undercover purchase of these drugs, resulted in the recent arrest of three men and a woman from Hancock County. They were charged with the following:

David Conaway, 22, of Ellsworth, Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine).

Jacob Murphy, 41, of Surry, Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine and heroin).

Robert Mann, 42, of Ellsworth, Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine). Police said Mann was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Melissa Giuliana, 27, of Ellsworth, Class B trafficking in Schedule W drugs (heroin).

“During the investigation, agents learned that individuals arrested would travel, on a weekly basis, to a residence in Hermon, Maine, to purchase thousands of dollars of illegal drugs at a time, for redistribution in Hancock County,” according to the MDEA.

Agents identified a garage apartment of a house in Hermon as a location from which the drugs were being trafficked. The apartment was being rented to suspected drug traffickers from the Detroit, Mich., area, police said.

On Wednesday, July 28, MDEA agents and Penobscot Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the apartment on Cedar Brook Drive in Hermon. Inside were two men from Ypsilanti, Mich. Agents seized one pound of fentanyl, three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, 87 grams of crack cocaine, $19,000 in cash, a loaded AK-47 rifle and two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

An additional 3 pounds of a white-powder substance suspected of being fentanyl was found. It will be sent to a lab for analysis.

Davon Campbell, 25, of Ypsilanti, Mich., was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine). Bail was set at $60,000 cash.

Andre Terry, 33, of Ypsilanti, Mich., was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine). Additionally, Terry was charged with violating conditions of release. He was on bail following a March 2021 arrest after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly two pounds of crack cocaine and a handgun. Bail was denied after this alleged offense.

Assisting MDEA in this investigation were the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police, the Ellsworth Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the US DEA, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bangor Police Department.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any illegal drug sales in their community, is asked to contact the closest Maine Drug Enforcement office by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.