Shots fired at vehicle in road rage incident 

ELLSWORTH — Four fishermen headed to work at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Douglas Highway in Lamoine were involved in a road rage incident that led to a collision and ultimately gunfire, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Dimitry Dubrovsky, 27, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Dubrovsky was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Wednesday morning awaiting an initial court appearance.

Lt. Tim Cote said during the encounter Dubrovsky exited his vehicle and fired four rounds from his handgun, striking the front passenger side tire of the other vehicle involved. The Maine Marine Patrol located Dubrovsky and arrested him later in the day on Tuesday, Cote said.

The aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon charge is a Class A felony, Cote said. Class A felonies in Maine, if one is convicted, carry a potential maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a $50,000 fine or some combination.

No one was injured.

Chief Deputy Patrick Kane said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“I know that they know each other,” Kane said. As far as any history between the group, “we’re still looking into that.”

Police are investigating what precipitated the shooting.

“The vehicles did come together, they did collide,” Kane said. “Their stories are very different. There’s varying descriptions of what led up to this. We’re still sorting that out about who’s responsible for what.”

Kane described the alleged road rage incident as “the most egregious one we’ve had.”

Most of the road rage complaints the office gets are about “improper passing, aggressive driving and brake checking,” said Kane. “We get a lot of them on Route 3 this time of year. We get a lot of them in front of the airport. People trying to leapfrog one another.”