Sheriff’s office promotions leave opening for new deputy

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane announced the promotion of two patrol deputies on May 4.

Kane made the announcement at the Hancock County Commissioners meeting, which was held online because of the pandemic.

Deputy Dan Harlan has been promoted to patrol sergeant.

“Dan started as a corrections officer here,” Kane said. Harlan wanted to work in law enforcement but there was no opening, so he went to work for the Bucksport Police Department for a few years before coming back to the county to work as a deputy.

“He’s just an outstanding leader,” Kane said.

Also, Deputy Jake Day, who has been working as a special agent for the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in recent years, will come back from his assignment to work as a detective.

“He’s stepping into a tough spot,” Kane said. “He’s stepping into the position Steve McFarland left. Jake is a good investigator and he gained a lot of that investigative skill working for the MDEA the past few years.”

Day’s promotion will leave an opening for the department to hire another deputy.