Island Police: Relocated goose killed by dog at park 

Southwest Harbor

A baby deer near the village green parking lot was reported on June 1 around 4:30 p.m. by someone who came into the police department and who was afraid it would get hit. When an officer responded, he found the deer hiding in the brush and decided to leave it there until its mother returned for it.

An officer escorted a couple to the Upper Town Dock around 5:15 p.m. on June 1 after they purchased a parking pass for their vehicle and parked it in the upper lot of Village Green Way.

Around 8:45 p.m. on June 2, a business in town had an unwanted man from Massachusetts removed and he was warned by police not to return.

When an officer responded to a report of loud noise on Clark Point Road around 9:45 p.m., he found the music had been turned down for the night.

Police are investigating a report of harassment made on June 3 around 11:30 a.m.

An officer responded to the basketball courts by Pemetic Elementary School after a disturbance was reported around 9 p.m. on June 3. While there, he separated people and warned them for the behavior.

Harassment was reported a little after 10 p.m. on June 3 and an officer spoke with the caller to review their options.

Police were asked to check the well–being of a juvenile on June 3 around 11:45 p.m. An officer contacted the juvenile and their parents.

No one was injured, nor were any tickets given, when a vehicle backed into a vehicle belonging to Acadia National Park while it was stopped in traffic on Seawall Road on Saturday around 9:45 a.m.

Police are investigating a report made on Saturday around 10 a.m. of fuel being taken from a boat at a boatyard on Shore Road.

Both vehicles could be driven from a parking lot accident that occurred at the shops on Seal Cove Road at 5 p.m. on Friday. A 2015 Chevrolet owned by Rebecca Norwood, 57, of Trenton, was parked in a no–parking area when a 2019 Mazda driven by Frances Reed, 59, of Southwest Harbor, backed into it. There was back–end damage to the Mazda and front–end damage to the Chevrolet.

A woman came into the police station on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. to report a civil issue. While speaking with her, police learned that she is working with the code enforcement officer on the situation.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Bar Harbor Police requested the Southwest Harbor department look for a vehicle that was driving erratically with a driver possibly under the influence. When an officer found the vehicle and stopped it, the driver showed no signs of impairment.

A domestic goose being relocated was reported to police on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, it appears that someone relocated the goose to a park so that it wouldn’t be close to the road, and it was attacked and killed by a dog at that park. An officer spoke with neighbors near where the goose was often seen, and they had no further information. According to the officer, there is no known owner of the goose.

A resident came to the police station on Sunday around 2 p.m. to report a custody dispute involving a child. Those involved in the custody dispute were asked to contact the court to clarify their custody agreement.

Vandalism to yard ornaments was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. The person reporting the incident wanted it on record.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, a business in town called police to report an abandoned suitcase in its parking lot. According to the report, the suitcase was old, faded and empty and was eventually thrown away.

Police are investigating a report of harassment made a little after noon on Monday.

A resident came to the police station around 1:45 p.m. on Monday to ask police to do a wellbeing check on their friend. When the friend was contacted, they were fine.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive 67-year-old man around 3:45 p.m. on Monday. Attempts were made to revive him, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

Tremont

An officer went to a home while a person gathered their personal belongings from the residence around 8:45 a.m. on June 2.

Trenton

An officer responded to a home around 8 p.m. on June 2 to assist Maine State Police with a report of disorderly behavior, but before the officer arrived, state police said they were all set.

Bar Harbor

An officer went to a downtown residence at 9:42 a.m. on June 1 to do a welfare check. The person who was being checked on was fine and had traveled out of town for the day.

The police department took a call on June 1 at 12:24 p.m. about an intoxicated driver, but an officer was unable to locate the driver.

On June 1 at 1:24 p.m., a man from Tennessee came into the police department to report that he had lost his credit card.

At 1:29 p.m. on June 1, a credit card that had been found at the pier in Bar Harbor was turned over to the police department.

An officer served a protective order on behalf of the Hancock County Unified Court at 5:54 p.m. on June 1.

At 6:43 p.m. on June 1, Michelle Nicholson, 56, of Michigan, was driving a motorhome down Main Street and hit a parked Subaru Outback, damaging the Subaru’s driver’s side mirror. The motorhome was not damaged. An officer facilitated the exchange of information between the involved vehicle owners.

An officer was asked to check in skateboarders in the Village Green at 7:45 p.m. on June 1.

An officer gave a group of people a ride to a local hotel at 1:37 a.m. on June 2.

At 8:29 a.m. on June 2, someone made a complaint to the police about a lilac bush obstructing the view of drivers coming out of a local day care center. The officer checked the scene but did not see an issue.

On June 2 around 3:44 p.m., a black 2018 Kia Forte struck a 2009 Pontiac Vibe driven by Haley Leonardi, 17, of Bar Harbor, on Norway Drive, and fled from the scene at a high rate of speed. The Vibe sustained minor damage, and Leonardi was uninjured. The police are investigating.

At 10:19 p.m. on June 2, officers responded to a report of loud people at Hadley Point Beach.

On officer investigating what appeared to be two people fighting on the Village Green on June 2 close to 11 p.m. determined them to be friends who were playing a game.

An officer found an intoxicated man sleeping on a bench on Cottage Street at 12:26 a.m. on June 3. After the officer woke him up, the man walked home.

At 11:07 a.m. on June 3, the police department received a 911 hang-up call from a 911-only phone in the area of Norman Road. An officer checked the area and did not find anyone in distress.

The department took a 911 abandoned call on June 3 around 11:32 a.m. that originated from The Jackson Laboratory. Contact was made with lab security who said they would check things out.

A credit card that was left in one of the parking kiosks was turned into the police department on June 3 at 2:17 p.m. The card was placed in lost and found at the station.

A woman came into the station on June 3 at 3:14 p.m. to report that she had almost gotten hit by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in a crosswalk. She said the vehicle had out-of-state plates and was headed towards Eden Street about 15 minutes before she came into the station. Officers looked for the vehicle, but couldn’t locate it.

A little after 11 p.m. on June 3, an officer received a report of a suicidal teenager who was potentially in Bar Harbor. After investigating the matter, it was determined that the teen was a Southwest Harbor resident. The Southwest Harbor Police Department was contacted and they made contact with the teenager, who was found safe.

At 10:51 on Friday, someone called 911 to report they had found a cell phone in town. The person called back a short time later to say that the phone’s owner had come back to pick it up.

On Friday at 12:14 p.m., the police department received a complaint about traffic not being able to see when exiting onto State Highway 102 from Crooked Road because of a construction vehicle obstructing visibility. An officer went to the scene and spoke to Dugas Construction who was doing the work. They agreed to put a flagger at the intersection of Crooked Road and Highway 102 and apologized for any inconvenience.

The police received a report on Friday at 2:29 p.m. about someone removing metal from the town’s scrap metal pile.

On Friday around 5:13 p.m., Thomas Smith, 63, of Wisconsin, came into the Bar Harbor Police Department to say that while he was backing out of a parking space behind the police department, he struck a police cruiser.

Around 5:19 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Cottage Street. A 2020 Volkswagen driven by Lucas Othermel, 19, of Pennsylvania, and a 2013 BMW driven by Liam Hudson, 18, of Massachusetts, were waiting on State Highway 3 to make the left onto Cottage Street when Lewis Moore, 70, of Mount Desert, operating at 2012 GMC pickup truck, struck the Volkswagen with his vehicle, pushing it into the rear of the BMW. All vehicles sustained damage, and Moore’s truck’s airbag deployed.

At 11:12 p.m. on Friday, a resident reported that their bicycle was stolen from their front yard.

An officer warned a person for playing amplified music on Saturday at 4:53 p.m. on the Village Green.

At 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, an officer helped someone located an item in their apartment.

A local business owner called the police department at 12:26 a.m. on Sunday to say they were having a vehicle towed from their private parking lot.

Officers assisted with a medical call at 2:48 a.m. on Sunday that involved an unresponsive woman.

Officers helped the Bar Harbor YMCA on Sunday with their annual half marathon and 10K road races.

An employee of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce turned in a found ring on Sunday around 1 p.m. The ring was put into lost and found as no owner could be identified.

At 1:14 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a Wayman Lane business after receiving a 911 call requesting assistance with a patient who was trying to leave. After officers made contact, the patient returned voluntarily.

Officers performed a traffic control detail for Mount Desert Island High School graduation on Sunday.

Mount Desert

Officers responded to a dispute between contractors on June 1 at 8:32 a.m. The officers stood by to keep the peace and no charges were filed.

A bit after 6 p.m. on June 1, a 911 abandoned call was reported to dispatch, who was able to make contact with the phone’s owner. It turned out to be a misdial.

On June 1 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a road rage/assault incident. This case is under investigation.

The police department responded to a report of a person having a mental health crisis on June 1 at 10:19 p.m. When officers made contact with the individual, the person was found to not be in crisis.

An officer spoke with someone on June 2 at 11:19 p.m. who appeared to be camping in public. The person told the officer he was not camping and moved along.

At 11:54 a.m. on Friday, a speed complaint was made about speeders in Seal Harbor. According to the police log, the complaint will be added to the roster for speed trailer and officer presence.

The police department received a call on Friday at 1:25 p.m. regarding a woman acting erratically in Northeast Harbor. The woman was located and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was returned to her family to be monitored.

Just before midnight on Friday, and officer spoke to a group of people at a Northeast Harbor inn who were being loud. The group quieted down.

At 9:19 a.m. on Saturday, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Timothy Walton, 37, of Gouldsboro, was turning into a parking lot at 18 Main Street in Seal Harbor when he drove into an unmarked large hole where gas pumps used to be, causing the front driver’s side tire to blow and damaging the driver’s side door and possibly the undercarriage. Walton was not injured and changed his own tire.

While on patrol on Saturday at 12:38 p.m., an officer located a dog in the roadway. According to the police log, this was the second day in a row the dog was in the roadway. The dog’s owner was located and was warned for a dog roaming at large.

At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Julian Walls, 17, of Mount Desert, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling westward on Peabody Drive and entered into the roadway from Stanley Brook Road, attempting a left-hand turn. According to the police log, a 2017 Jeep Renegade operated by Christopher Ware, 19, of Dover-Foxcroft, failed to yield the right of way and the two vehicles collided, resulting in damage to the 4Runner’s passenger-side front bumper area and the Renegade’s front driver-side bumper. No one was injured.