Portland man wanted on murder charge 

ELLSWORTH — Authorities are calling the hit-and-run death of a South Portland woman June 19 on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor a homicide.

The dead woman, Nicole Mokeme, was 35 and a mother of one. Mokeme was the founder and creative director at Rise and Shine Youth Retreat.

The Maine State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, charging murder, according to spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Mokeme was struck in Acadia National Park between Saturday night, June 18, and the early hours of Sunday morning, June 19.

Major Crimes Unit North and Troop J, with assistance from the National Park Service, are investigating the hit-and-run death.

The state police are asking for help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved. According to police, the vehicle is described as a 2016 black BMW X3 SUV. The vehicle may have front-end or undercarriage damage. If you see or locate this vehicle, do not approach but immediately call the state police.

Anyone who has relevant information should call the police at (207) 973-3700.

Funeral services for Mokeme are being held Friday in Portland.