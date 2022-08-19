COASTAL NEWS:

Portland man indicted on murder charge  

August 19, 2022

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Portland man accused of murdering a South Portland woman by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor June 18. 

Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted Aug. 11 on one count of murder in the death of Nicole Mokeme, the founder of a retreat for black youth in Maine. The two had been romantically involved, according to court records. 

Lester had fled the scene, according to authorities, and was found in Cancun, Mexico, July 18 where U.S. marshals took him into custody and brought him back to Maine. 

Lester is incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail awaiting trial. He had an initial appearance before a judge July 27. 

Ellsworth attorney Steven Juskewitch and Portland attorney Tina Heather Nadeau are representing Lester. 

 

