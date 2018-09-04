Men wanted in dog’s death turn themselves in Tuesday

ELLSWORTH — The two men sought in the kidnapping of a Winter Harbor man’s dog — a dog that was later found dead — turned themselves in at the Hancock County Jail Tuesday morning.

Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell Jr. issued warrants last week for the suspects: Nathan A. Burke, 37, of Hancock and Justin T. Chipman, 22, of Steuben and Winter Harbor.

Mitchell said Burke and Chipman have been charged with one count each of aggravated criminal mischief, aggravated cruelty to animals, burglary, unauthorized use of property and theft.

Police were alerted on Aug. 26 to a break-in at the residence of Phillip Torrey, who advised officers that someone had entered his house while he was traveling to New Hampshire for a concert.

Torrey told police that the burglars had stolen his Hummer SUV, went mudding with and damaged the vehicle, and stole his dog.

Police have recovered remains of what has been identified as Torrey’s dog, a 30-pound Boston Terrier-Pug mix named Franky.

Mitchell said the dog’s remains are at a laboratory for processing.