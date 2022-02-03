Northeast Harbor man sentenced for failing to register as sex offender 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — A Northeast Harbor man was sentenced Jan. 27 in federal court for failing to register as a sex offender.

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. sentenced Jack Palmer, 71, to 12 months and one day in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Palmer was convicted on Aug. 2, 2021, following a bench trial.

Trial evidence revealed that Palmer was convicted in federal court in 2016 of possessing child pornography. As a result of that conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender in Maine and to update that registration within three days of changing residences. In November 2020, Palmer moved from Portland to Northeast Harbor and failed to notify the Maine Sex Offender Registry. He lived at the Northeast Harbor residence until his arrest in April 2021.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Island Police Department investigated the case.