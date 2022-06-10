Nine charged after police respond to assault report 

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies summoned seven young people and arrested two in connection with underage drinking after investigating a complaint about an assault at a Tremont residence the evening of Saturday, May 28.

Chief Deputy Patrick Kane said the alleged assault remains under investigation.

Lt. Corey Bagley and deputies Dakota Dupuis and Zach Allen went to the residence but while en route were notified that one person who had been at the residence had driven away.

“Deputy Zach Allen, who was traveling on Route 102, came across that vehicle and stopped the subject to investigate further,” Bagley said.

Allen summoned Thorin Smith, 20, of Bar Harbor on charges of operating without a license, operating after suspension and minor in possession of alcohol.

“Deputy Dupuis and I continued to respond to the residence in Tremont,” the lieutenant said. “After arriving at the residence and investigating the initial complaint an investigation was opened into underage drinking.”

Bagley said as a result of the investigation the following minors were summoned on one count each of possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor:

Finn Sheehan, 19, of Pembroke; Jillian Driscoll, 19, of Bernard; Sean Murray, 20, of Bass Harbor; Wyatt Lawson, 19, of Bernard; Logan Hughes, 20, of Bangor; Jodi Glidden, 19, of Bangor.

Meanwhile, Joshua Sawyer, 21, and Nicholas Dmitrieff, 20, both of Tremont, were each arrested on one count of allowing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

Everyone is due in Ellsworth Unified Court on July 5, Bagley said.