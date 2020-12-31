Island Police: Mustang sallies forth, gets reined in at residence 

Southwest Harbor

At 9:13 a.m. on Dec. 22, a resident called to report that a neighbor was burning green wood, causing noxious fumes in the neighborhood. Knowing that this is DEP or EPA jurisdiction, the complainant was asking for an officer to drive by the residence to confirm their concerns. The officer who drove by noticed smoke coming from a chimney from a wood fire but not to the point of causing a noxious environment.

On Dec. 22 at 2:55 p.m., the Bar Harbor Police department requested help from the Southwest Harbor police department in an attempt to locate a blue Chevy sedan that was involved in a hit and run. The vehicle was located and Bar Harbor took over the investigation.

At 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 23, a resident called the police department to request assistance in catching their dog that was loose and would not return. The resident called back a few minutes later and advised that they were able to catch the dog and was all set.

On Christmas Eve around 3:38 p.m., the police department received a report of a lost black wallet with little owls on it. A wristband, student id card and library card were in the wallet, and the person reporting it lost said they combed the island for it, but with no success.

Close to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, someone turned in a key they had found in Acadia National Park to the police department. The park was called and a ranger came over to get the key.

A local business owner called at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday to report that someone had pulled boat ramps/holders out from underneath boats that were in storage. The amount of damage to the boats is unknown at this time, but this case is under investigation.

At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sitting in the parking lot of Goodwin’s Construction when he witnessed an orange Mustang leave the Marshal Brook Road, spinning tires and turning sideways in the road while accelerating, speeding off up Seal Cove Road. The officer activated his lights, but the Mustang failed to stop. The car eventually stopped at the registered owner’s residence on Seal Cove Road, at which point Christopher R. Sullivan was charged with driving to endanger, violation of conditions of release and failure to display a current and valid inspection sticker.

At 6:17 p.m. on Saturday, the police received a report of a motor vehicle crash at Manset Corner in Southwest Harbor. Ericka Sargent, 30, of Trenton, was operating a 2007 Ford Focus and traveling south on Main Street when she left the road and struck a tree, totaling the vehicle. Sargent was seen by the Southwest Harbor Ambulance Service but refused transport. The Focus was towed from the scene.

Tremont

Close to midnight on Dec. 24, an officer responded to a report of a vehicle crashing through a fence. On scene, the officer made contact with the operator of the vehicle, Donald Denis, 51, of Tremont. After further investigation, it was determined that Denis was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Denis was placed under arrest and transported to the Hancock County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Trenton

At 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 17, a Trenton homeowner reported a theft of money. This investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 22 at 12:43 p.m., a 2014 Subaru Outback, driven by Elizabeth Jones, was traveling northbound on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton when it rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Amy Rich, that was stopped in traffic. No injuries were reported. The Silverado was driven from the scene, but the Outback had to be towed.

Bar Harbor

On Dec. 21 at 6:45 a.m., a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Daniel Crow, 41, of Frankfort, was traveling southbound on Schooner Head Road when it went off the road due to icy road conditions and struck multiple trees. There was inoperable damage to the driver’s side of the truck, and Crow had minor injuries.

On Dec. 22 at 4:02 a.m., a 2012 Nissan Murano operated by Chelsea Macleod, 31, of Verona Island, struck a deer that had entered the road on Eden Street, resulting in a broken passenger-side headlight and a disconnected body panel. No injuries were reported.

At 2:48 p.m. on Dec. 22, a road rage incident was reported to the police department. Terry N. Towne, 70, of Lamoine, driving a 2015 Vokswagon Golf, was being closely followed by Lotty M. Boissonnault, 35, of Southwest Harbor, operating a 2009 Chevy Impala, on State Highway 102. Towne stopped in the road an attempted to turn left to allow Boissonnault to pass when Boissonnault attempted to overtake Towne on the right and collided with the Golf’s passenger–side rear bumper. Boissonnault did not stop, but the description of the car and plate number were relayed to the police. The Southwest Police Department located Boissonnault at the Circle K in Southwest Harbor, and fresh damage to the Impala was observed. Boissonnault admitted to being in a road-rage incident and was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

An officer responded to a State Highway 3 residence at 7:18 p.m. on Dec. 22 in reference to a dog bite report. As a result of an investigation, the dog involved was taken to the SPCA in Trenton and voluntarily surrendered by its owner.

On Christmas Day, officers responded to several reports of downed trees around the island.

At 9:57 a.m. on Saturday, Robert Jordan, 67, of Bar Harbor, reported that someone struck his 2021 Toyota RAV4 in the Hannaford parking lot, but left the scene and did not leave a note. From the paint transfer on the damage to the Toyota, the perpetrator is likely a red sedan, according to the police report.

On Monday at 3:30 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Mathieu, 48, of Surry, struck a parked 2010 Mazda owned by John Hinckley, 72, of Bar Harbor, on Mount Desert Street. No injuries were reported and no charges were filed.

Mount Desert

At 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 21, William Fernald, 45, was driving his 2013 Chevy pickup when an object fell under his gas/brake pedals. While reaching for the object, he went off the road and sustained inoperable damage to his truck. Fernald was checked by EMS but refused transport, according to the police report.

On Dec. 21 at 1:55 p.m., a single hearing aid was turned into the police department.

At 6:37 p.m. on Dec. 22, an officer spoke to a resident about an ongoing conflict with a neighbor.

A resident reported an ongoing issue at 9:28 a.m. on Monday regarding a neighbor’s dog coming onto his property.

At 12:52 p.m. on Monday, a person reported being assaulted. This case is under investigation.