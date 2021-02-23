MDEA: Tremont man arrested, $100K worth of fentanyl seized

ELLSWORTH — Maine Drug Enforcement Agents have arrested a Tremont man allegedly in possession of $100,000 worth of fentanyl, a synthetic form of heroin, on Monday in Newport.

Agents have charged Keith Wedge, 35, with aggravated drug trafficking, a Class A felony.

Wedge was taken to the Penobscot County Jail where he’s being held on $25,000 cash bail, according to Maine State Police Spokesman Katy England.

Police said they have identified Wedge as a source of narcotics distribution, specifically for heroin and fentanyl, on Mount Desert Island. Agents launched an investigation into narcotics distribution in Hancock County on Sept. 24, England said.

The MDEA, with help from the Maine State Police, stopped Wedge’s 2013 Dodge Challenger at 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the Penobscot County town of Newport, England said.

“Agents executed a search warrant on his vehicle and seized 500 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of approximately $100,000,” said England. “Agents also seized $9,300 of suspected drug proceeds and the 2013 Dodge Challenger.”