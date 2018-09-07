Many rental cars look alike

MOUNT DESERT — Similar-looking rental cars caused a mixup in Northeast Harbor over the weekend. A man called police Aug. 30 to report that his rental car was missing from where he had parked it. He had left the keys inside, police said, and a woman who had the same type of rental car had driven off with it. She returned the car.

Police issued a written warning to the owner of a vehicle parked on private property off Sargent Drive Aug. 28.

A Northeast Harbor resident reported a piece of construction equipment left in her driveway Aug. 28. The contractor was called and the equipment was moved.

An elderly man was given a ride home from Seal Harbor Beach Aug. 30 after a local business called police with concerns about the man driving.

A man was warned for camping in his vehicle at a lookout on Manchester Road on Sunday.

Bar Harbor

Police helped direct traffic on August 28 around an Island Explorer bus that had broken down on Eagle Lake Road near Woodbury Road. The bus was cleared from the scene within 15 minutes.

Megan Hopkins, 36, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence after the car she was driving reportedly went off the road on Eagle Lake Road Aug. 28. No injuries were reported.

Police received a report of an odd odor on Ash Street on Aug. 28, and determined the odor to be a skunk.

Lauden Eller, 28, of Los Angeles, Calif. was driving west along Pretty Marsh Road on Aug. 28, when a deer reportedly ran in front of his 1999 Volvo. The Volvo struck the deer and killed it. Damage to the front driver’s side of the car was reported.

Police found an open door at a Cottage Street business that was closed for the evening on Aug. 28. Seeing nothing suspicious, police secured the door and notified the owner.

A car parked on Norway Drive Sunday was found to have license plates that did not match the vehicle, according to reports. Police issued a written warning.

A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Hillary Stevens, 33, of Ellsworth, was travelling south on Route 102 when it reportedly hit a deer on Aug. 29. There was minor damage to the vehicle, and no injury reported.

Nigel Gayle, 33, of Bar Harbor was driving his 2013 Volkswagen Jetta in the driveway of a Main Street bank on Aug. 29 when his vehicle was reportedly struck by a 1991 Mercury operated by Virginia Farnsworth, 89, of Bar Harbor. There was front end damage to both vehicles, and no reported injuries.

A guest in an Eden Street hotel reportedly called police to help get an intoxicated person out of their room Aug. 30. Marissa Ouellette, 33, of Mount Desert, was arrested on a probation violation charge.

A 2001 Toyota operated by Mary Whitney, 70, of Bar Harbor was traveling north on Main Street Aug. 30 when it was reportedly struck by a 2006 Honda leaving a parking spot. The Honda was operated by Lloyd Smith, 67, of Carver, Mass. There was front end damage to both cars, and no injuries reported.

A man was reportedly jumping out into the road in Otter Creek and flagging vehicles down to get them to slow down Aug. 30. Police contacted the man and advised him to contact police with any speeding concerns.

Police checked on a fox that was “acting strange” in Otter Creek Aug. 30, and referred the case to the Maine Warden Service.

A person was reportedly bit by a dog at the town pier Aug. 30. The victim refused medical treatment, police said.

A local resident reported almost being struck by a bus while walking in a crosswalk Aug. 30. Police assisted the resident in making a complaint to the bus company.

Adina Reuel Williamson, 38, of West Chester, Penn. reported to police that she had struck a parked 2016 Jeep Wrangler with her 2009 Acura Sedan on Main Street Aug. 30. The owner of the Jeep was Marie Claude Aubry, 59, of Terrebonne, Quebec. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

Jocelyn Lane, 22, of Orland was arrested on a charge of OUI Friday following a traffic stop on Eagle Lake Road.

A 2016 Ford F-150 operated by David McIntosh, 55, of China, Maine reportedly struck a deer on Eagle Lake Road Friday. There was minor damage to the truck.

Jordan Messer, 32, of Bar Harbor was arrested on charges of OUI and violation of probation Friday following a traffic stop on Cottage Street.

A 2006 Ford F-150 operated by Darrin Stavnesli, 45, of Bar Harbor was backing out of a church parking lot when it reportedly struck a utility pole on Friday.

Police were on the lookout for drivers operating under the influence Friday night, and conducted 5 traffic stops, issuing multiple warnings for failure to stop for stop signs, failure to use turn signals, and distracted driving.

Allen J. Skytta, 41, of Seattle, Wash. was arrested on an OUI charge Sunday after midnight following a traffic stop for reportedly not using headlights.

Early Sunday, police assisted with intoxicated people. One man had fallen on the sidewalk on Eden Street, and refused medical treatment for his minor injuries. Another man was passed out in the Village Green on Main Street. After determining no medical emergency existed, police transported the man to his residence.

In a convenience store parking lot on Saturday, a 2014 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Joseph Campbell, 37, of Greenville, Ohio, reportedly backed into a parked 2003 Buick Rendezvous SUV operated by Lilly Carroll, 79, of Mount Desert. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

Bruce Bussert, 71, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was backing his vehicle out of a Bridge Street driveway on Saturday when it reportedly struck a parked 2018 Jeep Cherokee owned by Shawn Stanley, 51, of Trenton. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

Police responded to reports of a man stopping cars on Route 3 in Hulls Cove on Saturday, and arrested Jeremy Sawyer, 39, of Millinocket, on a probation violation charge.

Kathleen Snowman, 48, of Orland reported her 2014 Honda Pilot that was parked behind a Cottage Street business had been hit Sunday. No one had attempted to contact her and there was minor damage to the vehicle, according to reports.

A utility trailer hauled by a 2000 GMC 2500 truck, operated by Peter Brown, 66, of Surry reportedly struck the open door of a 2017 Hyundai Sedan operated by Gregory Brandriet, 43, of Spearfish, S.D. parked on Cottage Street. There was damage to both the utility trailer and the door of the Hyundai, police said but no damage to the truck.

On Sunday, a 2006 Ford E450 Box truck operated by Joseph Fisher, 52, of Winterport was traveling on Main Street when it reportedly struck a parked 2009 Toyota Venza, owned by Aline Venturin, 35, of Quincy, Mass. There was light damage to both vehicles, and no reported injury.

Police issued parking tickets to three coach buses parked illegally on Agamont Lane on Sunday.

An Acura with New Jersey plates was towed from West Street Sunday. It had been parked in the roadway, police said, turning the street into a one-lane road.

Police helped someone locate their vehicle on Bridge Street on Sunday.

Police warned a group against camping in their vehicle on Wayman Lane Sunday evening.

On Monday, a 2012 Nissan operated by Ann M. Quinn, 83, of Bar Harbor reportedly rolled across Kennebec Place and struck an Island Explorer Bus Stop sign and shrubbery on the Village Green. There was damage to the front of the vehicle, and minor injuries reported.

The police department received numerous found items including a ring, cell phones, credit cards, keys, a C-Pap machine, and a hearing aid.

Southwest Harbor

Police responded to a car accident around 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the Circle K on Main Street. A 2004 Mercury van, driven by Duncan Shea, of Canton, Mass. hit a 2000 Saab sedan while backing into a parking spot, police reported. No one was inside the Saab at the time of the accident, but the vehicle is owned by Zachary Fitzgerald of Bass Harbor.

When police arrived, Shea had left the scene in the van to seek medical attention for a passenger, unrelated to the accident, according to reports. The Saab had damage to the driver side front quarter panel, mirror and door.

Police received calls regarding fireworks in the area of Fernald Point Road between 9 and 10 p.m. on both Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. Police contacted a summer resident in that area and advised her about the town’s ordinance on fireworks. She was apologetic and assured the officer she would pursue a permit in the future, according to the report.

Police are investigating a report of a missing bicycle, valued at $285, that had been on display at a local business. It was last seen a few days before the report was filed Aug. 29, police said.

Tremont

A Surry woman was warned for harassment Aug. 29 after a Tremont man called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies advised her to have no further contact with the man, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office and Southwest Harbor police assisted a 43-year-old Tremont woman with moving to a shelter Monday following an alleged domestic dispute the previous night. When a deputy went to the home in Tremont, the 51-year-old man there agreed to leave while the woman retrieved her personal things. The deputy stayed at the home until the woman was finished and left, according to the report.

Trenton

A 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Traci Norwood, 25, of Bar Harbor reportedly collided with the passenger side corner of a 2012 Buick driven by Dennis Cough, 70, of Bar Harbor Aug. 23 on Route 3. Cough was stopped at the Jordan River Road intersection when Norwood came to the light and saw it turn green, the report said. Norwood told the sheriff she drove the Impala forward to switch lanes and it struck with the Buick. There was more than $1000 of damage to both vehicles but they both were driven from the scene, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

The Hancock County Sheriff‘s Office reported an accident on Route 3 in Trenton around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

A 2011 BMW driven by Kaize Qin, 29, of Malden, Mass was stopped at a red light on Route 3 Sunday when a 2014 Honda Civic, driven by Sunil Shakya, 34, of Everett, Mass. reportedly struck the BMW. No injuries were reported and the Civic was towed from the scene.

Acadia National Park

Three visitors were cited at Jordan Pond Aug. 23 for reported parking violations. Cited were Kellie Stinson, 54, of Bath; Victoria Smith, 48, of South Burlington, Vt. and Ean Holding, no age given, of Tulsa, Okla.

Daniel Lago, no age given, of Summit, N.J. was cited for reportedly parking off the road at Lower Mountain Road Aug. 23.

An RV driver was issued a violation notice Aug. 23. Tobias Barnowski, no age given, of East Windsor, N.J., was cited for bringing his vehicle to the Cadillac Summit, where RVs and trailers are prohibited.

Mickey Phippen, 56, of Hancock and Otter Creek was issued a violation notice Aug. 23 after reportedly putting signs along Park Loop Road advertising lobsters for sale.

Rangers are investigating a minor motor vehicle accident Aug. 24 at Jordan Pond House. The owner of a parked vehicle returned to find a note saying his vehicle had been struck. The author of the note was a witness, not the other driver, according to reports.

Rangers responded to a head-on collision at the start of the one-way section of Route 3 Aug. 25. Three patients were transported to MDI Hospital, according to reports. Two others refused medical care and were able to drive away from the scene in one of the involved vehicles. The other vehicle was towed.

A 50-year-old man was taken to MDI Hospital in a Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance Aug. 25 after a bicycle accident on Paradise Hill Road near West Street Extension. He suffered a head injury, rangers said, and was unsure of his location or the events leading up to the accident.

A 22-year-old woman reportedly injured her ankle on the Gorge Path below the summit of Cadillac Aug. 25. She walked back up the summit with the assistance of rangers, a Summit Steward, and a walking boot, according to reports.

Sachin Gupta, 29, of Arlington Heights, Ill. was issued a violation notice after reportedly speeding Aug. 25 on Paradise Hill Road.

Lotty Boissonnault, 31, of Steuben was issued a violation notice for reportedly having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle on Schoodic Loop Road Aug. 26.

Robert Sztramski, 67, of Southwest Harbor, was cited on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Aug. 26 on Schoodic Loop Road.

Melissa C.A. Clark, no age given, of Ellsworth, was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana Aug. 26 on Paradise Hill Road.

A 23-year-old woman was treated for minor cuts on the Beehive Aug. 27 after she reportedly tripped and fell.

A 65-year-old man slipped on the rocks below the high tide line at Thunder Hole Aug. 27, and suffered a cut on the back of his head, according to reports. He was taken to MDI Hospital in a Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance.

A 17-year-old boy from Massachusetts was cited on a charge of using a weapon in the park Aug. 27. He was reportedly shooting a BB gun on the Park Loop Road near Kebo.

Richard Ralph, 19, of Plymouth, Mass. was cited on a charge of possession of marijuana at Seawall Campground Aug. 27.

A 46-year-old man was taken to MDI Hospital in a Northeast Harbor ambulance from Jordan Pond Aug. 28 after he reportedly tripped and fell backwards while taking a photograph.

A car was towed after striking a coping stone Aug. 28 on Park Loop Road near Otter Cliffs.

Adam Rabasca, 40, of Bar Harbor was cited on a speeding charge Aug. 28 on West Street Extension.

William Sauer, 71, of Bar Harbor was cited on a speeding charge Aug. 28 on Paradise Hill Road.