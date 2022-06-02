Man gets probation in child pornography case 

BAR HARBOR — A former Bar Harbor man who was charged along with his father and brother with possessing sexually explicit materials of a minor under age 12 was sentenced to a year probation May 23 in Hancock County Superior Court.

Technically, Wesley Libby’s sentence was 364 days to the Maine Department of Corrections, but that was suspended in a plea deal.

Libby, 34, was represented by Ellsworth attorney Robert Van Horn, who negotiated the plea with Deputy District Attorney Toff Toffolon.

As part of the deal, Libby pleaded guilty to one count of possessing sexually explicit materials of a minor, which is a misdemeanor, and another similar, pending charge was dismissed, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Libby is also required to register with the Sex Offender Registry for 10 years and have sex offender counseling, Toffolon said.

The incident in question occurred in Bar Harbor on Aug. 27, 2019, Toffolon told presiding Justice Robert Murray.

Libby’s father, Earl Libby Jr., 64, and brother Dillon Libby, 24, were also charged with one count each of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under age 12.

Dillon Libby was sentenced May 21, 2021, to three years in prison with all but one year suspended, with two years probation to serve after his release, Foster said.

Meanwhile, Earl Libby’s case is going to trial, according to his attorney Jeffrey Toothaker of Ellsworth. However, no date has been set yet.