Man charged with sexually assaulting child

ELLSWORTH — A man who had recently moved to Ellsworth was arrested on June 11 on a charge of gross sexual assault for alleged abuse of a 14-year-old girl, said Police Chief Glenn Moshier.

The Ellsworth Police Department received a referral on June 9 from the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office regarding Wayne M. Rameau, 37, Moshier said.

Rameau and his family had recently moved to Ellsworth from Sorrento and previously lived in Massachusetts, said Moshier.

“This is something that’s reportedly been ongoing,” the chief said, but, “Our investigation is to the incident that occurred in Ellsworth.”

Moshier said it’s “likely” there will be additional charges from other incidents and that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the investigation.

In a press release, Moshier wrote that the girl “had been sexually assaulted many times” by Rameau, to whom she is related, and that incidents had occurred over the course of roughly five years in at least two other states.

Moshier said he believes the four other children living in the home, in addition to the alleged victim, are with their mother but that referrals have been made to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

“At this time, there’s no indication there was sexual abuse to any other children, but certainly that’s part of the ongoing investigation,” Moshier said.

If Rameau is bailed, Moshier added, “He’ll have pretty serious restrictive bail conditions not to have contact with any minor children.” Rameau’s bail is set at $100,000 cash.