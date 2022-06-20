Maine State Police investigate hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park

ACADIA NAT’L PARK – The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and Troop J, with assistance from the National Park Service, are investigating the hit-and-run death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland that occurred in Acadia National Park on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor some time between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning. The State Police do not believe there is an ongoing public risk and believe this to be an isolated incident.

The State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved. According to police, the vehicle is described as a 2016 black BMW X3 SUV registered to a 35-year-old Raymond Lester out of Portland. The vehicle may have front-end or undercarriage damage. If you see or locate this vehicle, do not approach but immediately call the State Police.

The photo with this story is a stock photo only to represent the vehicle of interest.

If anyone has relevant information, call the State Police at (207) 973-9700.