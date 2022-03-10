Island Police: Lost chainsaw found on community swap site 

Bar Harbor

On Feb. 28, a man reported to the police that he had lost his chainsaw. The man called again on March 4 to ask if it had been turned into the police department, and the dispatcher advised him that it had not. An officer overheard this exchange and said that he had seen one that was reported as found on Ellsworth Barter and Sale. This information was relayed to the man who had lost his chainsaw, and the chainsaw was returned to him on March 8.

Officers helped motorists on two separate occasions on March 3 who got stuck on McFarlands Hill.

John Willett of Bar Harbor was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport east on Old Farm Road on March 3, hit a patch of ice at a corner, went off the road to the right and hit a tree, causing “crushing damage to the front driver corner,” according to the police report. Willett’s foot was injured but he was not taken to the hospital.

Frances C. Phalan, 49, of Mount Desert, was arrested on Friday on a charge of operating under the influence, resisting arrest or detention and assault. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.

The police department received a motor vehicle complaint on Monday about a 2015 Chevy Traverse heading eastbound on Crooked Road. After the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree, Desire Higgins, 45, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs. The Bar Harbor Fire Department also responded.

Mount Desert

The police department took a complaint on Feb. 28 about recurring violations of the overnight parking ban in Northeast Harbor. This matter is under investigation.

Seamus O’Brien of Mount Desert was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Sound Drive on March 2 when the vehicle left the roadway into a ditch and overturned. O’Brien was not injured. The Trailblazer had significant top-end damage and needed to be towed. Road conditions were a factor in the incident. The Mount Desert Fire Department and the Northeast Harbor Ambulance provided assistance.

Two officers helped Acadia National Park personnel on Saturday to locate a lost cross-country skier.

Southwest Harbor

A call about a suspicious vehicle at a residence came into the police department on March 1. After an investigation, it was determined that the vehicle pulled into the wrong driveway while delivering a package.

A resident called the police on March 2 to report keys that were missing from her residence. The caller could not say if the keys had been misplaced, lost or stolen, but no keys had been turned into the police department.

The police department received a report on Saturday of squatters who left behind “bio-hazard material” on someone’s property, according to the police log. The department determined that this case was a civil matter.

Someone found a brand-new, in-the-box Milwaukee tool on the road on Monday and brought it to the police station. According to the police report, the store that sold the tool will be trying to contact the person who bought the tool to come and pick it up.

Tremont

A deputy was called to assist the ambulance on Friday with a man who was possibly overdosing.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Saturday of property damage to a fence and mailboxes in Tremont determined to be a result of being hit by a car.

Trenton

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a mother concerned about her son who was visiting his father and had reached out to his mom saying he did not feel safe. A deputy spoke with the child and took him to his mother for the night.

A deputy met with a Trenton property owner about a trespasser on the man’s land and who was accessing structures on the property.