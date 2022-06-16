Island Police: Witness follows suspected hit-and-run-driver after Main Street crash 

Bar Harbor

The police department received multiple reports on June 7 of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash that had taken place on Main Street near the Firefly Lane intersection. One of the complainants followed the suspect vehicle to a residence on Cromwell Harbor Road while on the phone with the police. Two officers responded to the scene. After an investigation, Anna Higgins, 62, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage incident. Officers were assisted at the scene by Acadia National Park rangers. Higgins was later bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Members of the police and fire departments escorted the Mount Desert Island tennis team back from tournament of June 7.

Ethaniel Fogg, 40, was arrested on June 7 on a charge of failure to appear. He posted bail.

The police department received a child pornography referral from Maine Computer Crimes on June 7. This case is under investigation.

Officers from the Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department responded to a report of a man entering the window of a local business the evening of June 7. After an investigation, David Caparaz, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class C) and criminal mischief (Class D). Caparaz was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on June 9, Steven Pierce, 20, of Ellsworth, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and possession of liquor by a minor. According to the police log, he was warned for other traffic violations and bailed from Bar Harbor Police Department.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on June 9, Jeremy French, 20, of Ellsworth, a passenger in the vehicle, was summonsed for possession of liquor by a minor. He was released from the scene.

Officers responded to a possible domestic argument at the ferry terminal on June 9.

An officer assisted other agencies on Friday in escorting The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics participants from Town Hill to Thompson Island.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on Friday, Samuel Lyons-Payson, 21, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. He later posted bail at the Bar Harbor Police Department.

A motor vehicle complaint was made on Saturday in Bar Harbor. The suspect vehicle was stopped after an officer observed continued poor driving. The driver admitted to sightseeing and being distracted. The driver was warned for distracted driving.

An officer helped out at the Healthy Acadia Kid’s Day at the MDI YMCA on Saturday.

Officers responded to a residence on Saturday for a possible domestic violence assault. After an investigation, Gregory Russell, 60, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.

A hit-and-run crash was reported in Bar Harbor on Sunday. The offending vehicle was located and after an investigation, Carson Towle, 20, of Fort Myers, Fla., was arrested on a charge of operating without a license and operating under the influence. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

While navigating the parking lot of Steamboat Landing on Cottage Street on Sunday, a 2021 Ford F-150 operated by Victoria J. Horwitz, 23, of Ellsworth, struck the barricade protecting the gas pumps. Horwitz was summonsed for leaving the scene of a personal property incident as well as failure to notify of an incident by quickest means possible.

Mount Desert

A man came into the police department in Northeast Harbor to report that one of the signs on a hiking trail in Northeast Habor was pulled out of the ground. The sign will be placed back into the ground and the man just wanted to make the police aware as there have been similar incidents in the past.

Officers responded on Saturday night to a report of loud music in the area of Echo Lake. The source of the noise was not located.

Southwest Harbor

A resident on June 8 reported a bicycle that was found along the road. The bike is being stored pending ownership identification.

Following a traffic stop on Seawall Road on Friday, Richard Sanborn, 27, was summonsed for operating a vehicle after revocation of license.

An officer received a report on Saturday of a suspicious man at a local store. The officer made contact with the man, who did not speak English and who was having an issue with his debit card.

Following a traffic stop on Seawall Road, Lawrence Peters, 36, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence.

Trenton

Following a traffic stop June 9 in Trenton, Ryan Deniger, 25, of Ellsworth, was summonsed on charges of operating a vehicle after suspension of license and violating conditions of release. Deniger was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

An Ellsworth woman was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant after police investigated her crash on Bayside Road in Trenton on Sunday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy said that Megan Rich, 39, had been speeding southbound in a 2001 PT Cruiser and passing another southbound vehicle when she lost control of her car on a corner. Rich’s car rolled, landing on its roof on the northbound side of the road. Rich was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.