Island Police: Vague social media threats send officers to local schools 

Southwest Harbor

An officer went to the grade school on Friday and met with staff and walked the hallways in response to the nationwide social media-based concerns about going to school on this date. The officer saw nothing amiss.

An officer received a report on Dec. 16 of a possible overdose off the Marshall Brook Road. The person was located and conscious when approached, refused medical treatment and denied any drug use.

As an officer was returning to town on Dec. 16 after getting the police cruiser serviced, he assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to locate a man who had fled a car crash in Trenton. The man was not located.

The police department received a report on Friday of a child who was bitten by a dog. It was a minor bite that did not break the skin, but the caller wanted the police department to know about the incident. This case is under investigation.

An officer arrested Deiontonio Dekwan Leak of Arkansas on two outstanding warrants on Monday. Leak was located at the laundromat.

Mount Desert

An officer provided supervision on Friday to the Mount Desert Elementary School in reference to a series of non-specific, national social media-based threats. Nothing concerning was observed or reported by the officer.

On Dec. 15, a Northeast Harbor man turned in cash to the Mount Desert Police Department that he had found on Myrick Street in Ellsworth.

An officer responded to a report on Dec. 15 of an open window at a business on Peabody Drive. The officer met with an employee who was at the business and the employee took care of the window. No further police action was taken.

Bar Harbor

Following a traffic stop on State Highway 3 in Bar Harbor on Dec. 14, Carli Bryant, 20, of Mount Desert, was arrested on two failure to appear warrants and taken to Hancock County Jail.

While traveling westbound on Eagle Lake Road on Dec. 16, a Southwest Harbor man, driving a 2014 Toyota Rav4, lost control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the left onto a large shoulder, during which time it rotated 180 degrees, struck an embankment and rolled over onto its roof. The driver, who admitted to driving too fast for conditions, was evaluated by the fire department but declined transport to the hospital. The Rav4 was towed due to severe roof and front-end damage.

On Dec. 16, Tiana Larson, 40, of Maine, driving a 2010 Volvo, was turning left onto Mount Desert Street from Main Street and failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck them. The pedestrian, who was from Massachusetts, was checked by EMTs at the scene but refused transport to the hospital.

On Friday, a 2013 Ford Focus, driven by Petagayne Marchant, 30, of Jamaica, went off the roadway on Bloomfield Road while Marchant was adjusting the car’s radio, striking several trees before coming to rest. Marchant was uninjured but the car was totaled, according to the police report.

Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Glenn Robertson, 47, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for operating after suspension.

Trenton

Following a traffic stop on Route 3 in Trenton on Dec. 14, Domenick Barnes of Tremont was summoned on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of his release, according to the police report.